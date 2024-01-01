Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 2.5% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $56.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

