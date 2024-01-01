Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Saul Centers Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BFS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.27. 53,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,747. Saul Centers has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $940.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth $4,591,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,623,000 after acquiring an additional 83,678 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter worth $2,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

