Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Schindler Price Performance

SHLRF traded up $12.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 249. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.41. Schindler has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $236.50.

Get Schindler alerts:

About Schindler

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.