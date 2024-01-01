Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days.
Schindler Price Performance
SHLRF traded up $12.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 249. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.41. Schindler has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $236.50.
About Schindler
