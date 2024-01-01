Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stake Raised by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 4.6% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 535,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,400. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

