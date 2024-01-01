Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 670,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 184,893 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 625,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.73 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

