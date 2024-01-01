Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lifted by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,637,000 after acquiring an additional 416,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 737,314 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF remained flat at $36.96 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

