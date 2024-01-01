Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after buying an additional 4,983,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock remained flat at $36.96 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

