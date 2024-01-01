Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.96. 1,112,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,039. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

