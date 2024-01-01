Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 217,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $75.32 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

