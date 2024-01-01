Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 5.3% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $51,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 100,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

