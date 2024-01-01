Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.67. 1,222,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.