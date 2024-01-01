Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

