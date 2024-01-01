Sebold Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,164 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,264 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,941,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 940,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after acquiring an additional 247,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $61.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

