Sebold Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 2.2% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,105,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

