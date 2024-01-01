Sebold Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after buying an additional 212,945 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,448,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.78 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

