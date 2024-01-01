Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $23.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 18.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $23,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $157.80 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average is $147.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

