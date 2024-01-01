Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $170.40 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

