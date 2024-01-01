Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $585,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

RYF stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $262.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.