Sebold Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,936 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 4.2% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,672 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $27.14 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

