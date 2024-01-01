Sebold Capital Management Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

APA Trading Down 0.6 %

APA stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

