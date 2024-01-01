Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,563,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 1,132,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SECYF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

