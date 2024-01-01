Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,563,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 1,132,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Secure Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of SECYF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $7.32.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
