SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,703,000 after buying an additional 88,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,245,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

