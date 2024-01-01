Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 940,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $99.48 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.66 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,861 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

