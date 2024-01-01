Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Up 31.4% in December

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $0.69 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Equities research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

