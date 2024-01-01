Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,062 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $47.24. 1,464,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,629. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

