Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.13. 3,860,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

