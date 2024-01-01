Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPLG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,692,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,895. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

