Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 73,828 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 531,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 119,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL remained flat at $91.39 during trading on Monday. 5,588,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

