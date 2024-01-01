Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 6,668 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CATC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.40. 31,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.55. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

