Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 74 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.77. 221,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.58 and its 200 day moving average is $222.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.