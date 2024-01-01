Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 82 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.64. The company had a trading volume of 703,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

