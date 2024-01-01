Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 40,964,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,077,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

