Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,103 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $92,753,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,837,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,065,000 after buying an additional 37,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,137,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.19. 610,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

