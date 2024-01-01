Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $84.87. 844,361 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

