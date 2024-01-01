Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,637,000 after acquiring an additional 416,081 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,571 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 737,314 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $36.96 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

