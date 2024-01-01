Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.72. 648,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,425. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

