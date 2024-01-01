Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.66. 246,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,396. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
