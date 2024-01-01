Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.66. 246,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,396. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.