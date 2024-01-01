Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,415 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 871,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,685. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

