Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,175 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 0.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,501,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,997,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after buying an additional 429,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 349,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,946. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $41.34.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.