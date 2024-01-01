Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 1,742 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,595 shares in the last quarter.

AVEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.39. 175,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,076. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

