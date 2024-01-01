Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 5,779 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.03. 4,877,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

