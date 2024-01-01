Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 681 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $98.59. 472,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,387. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

