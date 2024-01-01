Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shell worth $119,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

