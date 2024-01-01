Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Reduced by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.80. 3,041,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,111. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.