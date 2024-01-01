Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 291,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shengfeng Development stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Shengfeng Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFWL opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Shengfeng Development has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

