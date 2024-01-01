Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 1,152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,978.5 days.

SHMZF remained flat at $25.46 during trading on Monday. Shimadzu has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products.

