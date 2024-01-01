Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 1,152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,978.5 days.
Shimadzu Price Performance
SHMZF remained flat at $25.46 during trading on Monday. Shimadzu has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.
Shimadzu Company Profile
