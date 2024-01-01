Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,281,100 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 963,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFGIF remained flat at $7.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.