Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,281,100 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 963,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFGIF remained flat at $7.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Company Profile

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

