Short Interest in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Drops By 10.7%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.63. 79,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,940. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVTE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $19,584.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,779 shares of company stock valued at $642,719. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,479,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.