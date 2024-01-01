Short Interest in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Rises By 44.8%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. 1,412,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,088. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 5,089.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $20,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 249.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 865,543 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 195.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 336,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

Featured Stories

