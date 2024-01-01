Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Decreases By 29.3%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Almonty Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS ALMTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.41. 12,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,880. Almonty Industries has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Get Free Report

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

