Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Decreases By 29.3%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Almonty Industries Trading Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS ALMTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.41. 12,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,880. Almonty Industries has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
