Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Decreases By 29.3%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Almonty Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS ALMTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.41. 12,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,880. Almonty Industries has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.